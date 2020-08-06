Zoombombers Hack Virtual Court Hearing And Screenshare Pornhub briankrebs/Twitter/WFLA

Hackers playing porn and loud music forced a judge to end a virtual court hearing for a Florida teenager accused of hacking celebrity accounts on Twitter.

Graham Clark, 17, faced a bond court hearing via Zoom on Wednesday, August 5, in relation to the now-infamous July 15 Twitter hack, which saw the accounts of Elon Musk, Barack Obama, and many more compromised.

However, the virtual hearing only lasted for 25 minutes as several Zoombombers entered the app posing as CNN and BBC employees, with hackers disrupting the video call using loud music and pornographic images.

You can witness the moment the call got hijacked below:

The interruption came as attorneys for Clark filed a motion to lower his $725,000 bond to an amount more financially feasible for their client, arguing it was unreasonable since the amount he’s accused of stealing – $117,000 – is just a fraction of the bond.

‘I’ll apologise to everybody for that display,’ Judge Christopher Nash told those in attendance after a clip from Pornhub was shown, as per WFLA. ‘I was removing people as quickly as I could.’

Judge Christopher Nash closed the stream for a few minutes before resuming approximately 10 minutes later, only for the hearing to be interrupted again – this time by loud music.

zoombombers hack courtroom WFLA

Those who joined the Zoom meeting were able to do so because there were no settings in place to stop strangers from entering the chat or to stop individuals taking over the screen, security experts have suggested.

Brian Krebs, an investigative journalist who covers cyber-crime, security and privacy, commented on Twitter that the judge didn’t enable settings that would prevent people from taking over the screen.

‘How the judge in charge of the proceeding didn’t think to enable settings that would prevent people from taking over the screen is beyond me,’ he wrote. ‘My guess is he didn’t know he could.’

Clark, of Tampa, Florida, has pleaded not guilty to 30 felony counts of fraud in relation to the high-profile hacking of celebrities, politicians and business leaders in July.

Prosecutors allege that Clark hacked multiple Twitter accounts to get people to send him money in cryptocurrency, with the teenager said to have directed the money to himself, making more than $100,000 within a matter of hours.

Darrell Dirks, the Hillsborough County Assistant State Attorney prosecuting the case, said, ‘The $117,000 represents the loss that we know of at least at this point, regarding the fraudulent Biocoin solicitation that was made on allegedly on behalf of internationally know and famous people.’

Twitter Hack Graham Ivan Clark Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/PA Images

The judge kept Clark’s bond unchanged and made a pointed promise when scheduling the next appearance, saying it will be a ‘password-protected’ Zoom conference.

The next virtual hearing in the case will be held on October 7.