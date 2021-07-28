unilad
ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead At 72

by : Harrison Williams on : 28 Jul 2021 21:21
PA Images

Dusty Hill, who was the bassist for the iconic band ZZ Top, has died at the age of 72.

ZZ Top was still active to this dat, with Dusty Hill serving as the bassist for over 50 years. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the rock band that has been one of the most influential groups in the genre since it formed in 1969.

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard and lead vocalist Billy Gibbons released a joint statement Wednesday, according to Rolling Stone:

‘We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas.

‘We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

PA Images

In recent years Hill’s physical health took a toll, as he had a hip replacement as well as shoulder injury. ZZ Top subsequently was forced to cancel a series of performances, but the group did use a replacement while Hill was recovering. According to reports, the cause of Hill’s death is currently unknown.

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival released a tribute to the late bassist: 

‘We are devastated to hear about Dusty’s passing. We were so blessed to share the stage with the great Dusty and ZZ Top many times, and if that wasn’t rock & roll heaven, I don’t know what is. The show we did together just last week would be his last. So heartbreaking.’

Rolling Stone

