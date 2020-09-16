100-Million-Year Old Giant Sperm Discovered By Scientists

The most significant part of our story is that we can now show that using giant sperm for reproduction is something that can last long in Earth history. Previously, we were not sure if animals that ‘switched’ to using these giant sperm at a certain point in their evolutionary history are doomed to become extinct very quickly.

After all, these are enormous costs for the animals. Large sperm must be produced, the reproductive organs are much bigger than in other species, they take up a lot of space in the animal, and mating lasts long.

This is a lot of biological energy that must be allocated to reproduction – so you might think that this doesn’t make sense from an evolutionary standpoint. But in ostracods, it seemed to work for more than 100 million years.