12-Year-Old Prodigy Heading To University Wants To Work For NASA

ABC7/PA Images

A 12-year-old girl is off to college after having already completed the entire high-school syllabus through homeschooling.

Alena Wicker, from Arizona, will begin her college education at Arizona State University later this year.

As reported by ABC News, she plans to major in astronomical and planetary sciences and chemistry.

Alena, who has had a passion for building things ever since her obsession with LEGO as a child, hopes to work for NASA by the time she turns 16 and build equipment like the Mars Rover.

‘I’ll be driving one of those future space mobiles by the time I graduate college,’ she told ABC.

Discussing her accomplishments to date, Alena said, ‘It doesn’t matter what your age or what you’re planning to do. Go for it, dream, then accomplish it.’

PA

The current record for the youngest person ever to graduate college is held by Michael Kearney. When Michael was just eight years old, he enrolled at the University of South Alabama, graduating in 1994 with a Bachelors degree in Anthropology at 10 years old.

His record was almost broken by Laurent Simons, a child prodigy from Belgium who was set to graduate from Eindhoven University before his tenth birthday in December 2019.

However, when the college informed his parents he had too many exams before his birthday – meaning he would not break the world record – they removed him from the course.

In a statement to the BBC, the university said it was not possible for Laurent to develop the required ‘insight, creativity and critical analysis’ to complete his Electrical Engineering degree before turning 10.