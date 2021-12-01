1,200 Year-Old Mummy Discovered With Body Tied Up And Hands Covering Face

Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos/Facebook

A 1,200-year-old mummy has been unearthed at an archaeological burial site in Peru in an eerie condition.

The body, discovered at the Cajamarquilla archaeological site around 16 miles from the Peruvian capital of Lima, was found tied up with rope, its face covered by its hands.

Archaeologists at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos believe the mummy dates back some 800-1,200 years, with the deceased individual having been part of a pre-Inca civilisation that lived between the Peruvian coast and mountains. The body is thought to be that of a male, aged between 25 and 30 years old at the time of his death.

The Cajamarquilla excavation is being led by archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna from the California State University San Marcos, who believes the binding ‘would be part of the local funeral pattern’, MailOnline reports.

Professor Van Dalen Luna said:

The main characteristic of the mummy is that the whole body was tied up by ropes and with the hands covering the face.

The tomb was found to contain ceramics, stone tools and the remains of vegetables, while several marine molluscs were also found outside the tomb.

Speaking with CNN, Professor Van Dalen Luna explained:

After the body is placed in the tomb, there are constant events and activities. That is to say, their descendants keep coming back over many years and placing food and offerings there, including molluscs.

Archaeologists also discovered llama bones outside the tomb; Professor Van Dalen Luna said llama meat was commonly eaten at the time, with pieces offered to the deceased.

Archaeologist Yomira Huamán Santillán, who was part of the team of 40, stated that this discovery was a surprise as they had not been looking for a mummy when work began in mid-October.

Huamán Santillán said:

The whole team was really happy because we didn’t think this was going to happen. We didn’t expect to make such an important discovery.

The team will now conduct further analysis going forward, which will include carbon dating, allowing experts to narrow down the time frame during which this individual lived, as well as further details about who they were.