146 Cryogenically Frozen People Are Buried In The Desert Waiting To Be Resurrected

More than 100 cryogenically frozen people are buried in a desert in Arizona waiting to be resurrected.

Located just outside a luxury suburb in Phoenix, the Alcor Life Extensions Foundation is home to 146 bodies of people who were frozen at the time of death. Freezing the human body and keeping it at low temperatures allows it to remain in the same state and not decay as a human body usually would after death.

As per the Alcor Life Extensions Foundation’s website, ‘Cryonics is the practice of preserving life by pausing the dying process using subfreezing temperatures with the intent of restoring good health with medical technology in the future’.

This means, that in theory, if future technology develops far enough to resurrect frozen bodies, those buried could come back to life.

Those who chose to be frozen at death likely came from wealthy backgrounds, as the process alone can cost around $200,000. Additionally, they must have enough ongoing financial support to remain frozen indefinitely.

James Bedford, a World War I veteran, is among those buried in the facility. Outside the concrete building where the bodies are kept, temperatures reach highs of more than 100 degrees for eight months of the year, the New York Post reports.

While the possibility of resurrecting a human body may seem like a far-reaching futuristic fantasy, in 2016, researchers at 21st Century Medicine in California successfully defrosted a rabbit brain from a cryogenic state in an almost perfect state.

As per New Scientist, the research showed that the synaptic circuitry of the brain had been preserved, but the brain was not functional.

