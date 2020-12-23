50 Doctors, Scientists And Healthcare Entrepreneurs Became Pandemic Billionaires In 2020 sbancel/Twitter/PA Images

The last 12 months have been incredibly difficult for people all over the world, who have been affected by the ongoing pandemic in a number of different ways.

Millions of people have been severely financially impacted by the pandemic, however there are a number of people who have seen their bank balances soar since the virus took hold.

Forbes has released a list of 50 doctors, scientists and healthcare entrepreneurs who have officially become billionaires during 2020, as a result of their contribution to pandemic efforts.

50 Doctors, Scientists And Healthcare Entrepreneurs Became Pandemic Billionaires In 2020 PA Images

Among them are several names we’ve heard a lot of recently; the scientists behind the COVID-19 vaccines, which have been produced by Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna.

Uğur Şahin, the Turkish CEO of Germany-based BioNTech, and his wife Özlem Türeci, who is the chief medical officer, are now estimated to be worth $4.2 billion, despite becoming almost completely unknown at the beginning of the year. Sahin owns about 17% of BioNTech, whicih has been a 160% increase in stock since January.

Meanwhile, Stéphane Bancel, the French CEO of US-based Moderna, is said to be worth $4.1 billion after his company produced one of the first vaccines in response to the virus. He first became a billionaire in March, after selling more than a million shares of the company, meaning he now owns about 6%, down from 9%.

vaccine PA Images

But, it’s not just those who have actually created the vaccines who are profiting from them. Harvard professor Timothy Springer and MIT scientist Robert Langer are among those who invested in the Moderna vaccine and are expecting to see a big payout from it, while Sergio Stevanato has reached billionaire status thanks to making the glass vials used to hold many of the different vaccines.

In addition to those connected to the vaccines, CEOs of a number of pharmaceutical companies have profited from selling antibody treatments since the pandemic began.

The 50 new pandemic billionaires come from 11 different countries, however the majority understandably hail from China, where the virus was first detected last year.

Vaccine PA Images

One of them is Hu Kun, chairman of Contec Medical Systems, a medical device manufacturer which has seen a 150% increase in shares since going public on the Shenzhen stock exchange. Contec makes a number of medical products, including nebulisers, stethoscopes and blood pressure monitors.

While some people will question the ethics of making money from such a disaster, there’s no doubting their contributions to combatting the ongoing pandemic have been unmatched.

