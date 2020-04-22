Agora Climate Change Photo Competition Finalists Make For Alarming Viewing

Climate Change competition Jam Press

Photography app Agora has unveiled the 50 finalists of its #ClimateChange2020 competition, launched in celebration of Earth Day.

The intention behind this contest was to draw attention to how climate change has devastated our shared planet, with harrowing implications for fauna, flora, ecosystems and, of course, humans beings.

Climate change photography competition Jam Press

A total of 9,789 entries were submitted to #ClimateChange2020, from photographers across the world.

Photographers were asked to reflect upon how our consumerist way of life has affected the environment and other species, as well as people living within the world’s more vulnerable communities.

Climate change photography competition Jam Press

Many of the shortlisted photographs are truly alarming, shedding light on the horrors of melting sea ice, rising sea levels, water contamination and deforestation.

These photographs have helped to raise crucial awareness of some of the gravest concerns we as a species are currently facing, giving a haunting look at our bruised and battered planet.

Climate change photography competition Jam Press

The contest was launched on March 27 on the free-to-use app, which both amateur and professional photographers can use to enter international photography competitions to compete for both recognition and substantial cash prizes (from $1,000 to $25,000).

Climate Change Jam Press

Agora co-founder and CEO Octavi Royo said:

Each #ClimateChange2020 finalist picture is a cry of pain from Mother Nature. The photographers’ points of view remind us that each one of us is responsible for what happens on planet Earth, our forever home.

The competition closed Friday, March 10, with the 50 finalists’ photographs having been revealed.

Climate Change Jam Press

Agora users have now been given the difficult task of choosing and voting for their favourite picture, from the 50 excellent entries.

The results will be revealed April 29, with the winner receiving $500 plus a $500 donation to an environmental charity of their choice. The winner will be announced on the app as well as via Instagram.

This year’s Earth Day – which is being celebrated today, April 22 – marks its 50th anniversary, and you can find out more about the celebrations on its website.