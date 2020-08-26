Artificial Intelligence Confirms Discovery Of Fifty New Planets While Analysing Old NASA Data

In terms of planet validation, no-one has used a machine learning technique before. Machine learning has been used for ranking planetary candidates but never in a probabilistic framework, which is what you need to truly validate a planet.

Rather than saying which candidates are more likely to be planets, we can now say what the precise statistical likelihood is. Where there is less than a 1% chance of a candidate being a false positive, it is considered a validated planet.

We still have to spend time training the algorithm, but once that is done it becomes much easier to apply it to future candidates. You can also incorporate new discoveries to progressively improve it.

Fast, automated systems like this that can take us all the way to validated planets in fewer steps let us do that efficiently.