Aliens Already Visited Earth In 2017 And Scientists Ignored It, Harvard Astronomer Claims Universal Pictures/European Southern Observatory

A Harvard astronomer has claimed that an alien ‘visitor’ came to Earth four years ago.

Professor Avi Loeb, who had worked with the late Stephen Hawking, made the claims in his new book named Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth.

An unusual object was caught flying through our solar system a few years ago, something Professor Loeb believes was some kind of alien technology.

The 58-year-old argues that the object was wrongly dismissed by his peers in the scientific community. Loeb named the object ‘Oumuamua‘, meaning ‘scout’ in Hawaiian.

Pixabay

According to Phys.org, Leob told AFP:

Thinking that we are unique and special and privileged is arrogant. The correct approach is to be modest and say: ‘We’re nothing special, there are lots of other cultures out there, and we just need to find them.’

It all began in October 2017 when astronomers spotted a fast-moving object which they believed was moving so fast that it could have only come from another star.

However, it didn’t appear to be an ordinary rock due to the way it was moving around the run. As per Phys.org, ‘it sped up and deviated from the expected trajectory, propelled by a mysterious force’.

These odd movements could be explained if it was a comet expelling gas and debris, but there was reportedly no evidence of this ‘outgassing’.

Astronomers tried to explain the unique ordeal and came up with theories such as that the object was made of hydrogen ice and would therefore not have visible trails, or that it disintegrated into a dust cloud.

But Loeb said, ‘These ideas that came to explain specific properties of Oumuamua always involve something that we have never seen before.’

‘If that’s the direction we are taking, then why not contemplate an artificial origin?’ he added.

Oumuamua was never photographed while soaring through our solar system as we only learned of its existence on its way out, reported Phys.org.

However, while it wasn’t pictured, there are two shapes that fit the peculiarities observed: long and thin like a cigar, or flat and round like a pancake, almost razor thin.

ESO/M. Kornmesser/nagualdesign

Loeb believes simulations favour the pancake-like shape and believes that the object was deliberately crafted as a light sail propelled by stellar radiation.

Adding to the uniqueness of it all, Oumuamua was ‘at rest’ before encountering our Sun, something which is described as ‘statically rare’.

Loeb said, ‘Perhaps Oumuamua was like a buoy resting in the expanse of the universe.’

In the wake of the 2017 event, Loeb is now pushing for a new branch of astronomy named ‘space archaeology’ to hunt for the biological and technological signatures of extraterrestrials.