Amateur Photographer Captures Moment International Space Station Flies Past During Isolation

With the current lockdown, I checked online to find out what time the ISS would appear over my area. I have a standard tripod and a mobile phone, which allows a long exposure.

This keeps the lens open for a certain amount of time and compiles it into one photo. Just to sit in your garden, at this moment in time, and watch the stars is so relaxing.

There are many satellites that pass over our region, which can be tracked on mobile apps, so it gives you time to get set up before they fly over.