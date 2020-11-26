Amazed Astronaut Captures ‘Breathtaking Perspective’ Of Earth From SpaceX Spacecraft
A NASA astronaut has shared an incredible video of the earth from a vantage point just outside the Earth.
Victor Glover took to Twitter earlier this week to post his first video from space, which captures a ‘breathtaking perspective’ of the Earth’s atmosphere.
He wrote, ‘My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!’
See the video for yourself here:
Glover is currently aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, the first of its kind to be used on an active mission.
The historic mission successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on November 17.
The crew is made up of four astronauts, NASA’s Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, in addition to Japan’s Soichi Noguchi.
Glover, who first joined NASA seven years ago, is the first Black astronaut to live on the ISS.
While he isn’t the first Black astronaut to board the space station, he will be the first to stay for around six months.
When asked how he felt about making history, Glover told NASA:
It is something to be celebrated once we accomplish it, and I am honored to be in this position and to be a part of this great and experienced crew. And I look forward to getting up there and doing my best to make sure, you know, we are worthy of all the work that’s been put into setting us up for this mission.
You know, unlike the election – that is in the past or receding in the past – this mission is still ahead of me. So, let’s get there, and I’ll talk to you after I get on board.
The team, known as Crew-1, join fellow astronauts Kate Rubins, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov at the Space Station, who arrived there on October 14.
The crew has named the Dragon capsule ‘Resilience’ as a way of recognising the struggles the world has faced throughout the course of 2020.
At a press conference live from ISS, Noguchi told reporters that SpaceX’s Dragon capsule is the best spacecraft he has flown on.
He said:
The Dragon is the best, short answer… [it] really wanted to go to space.
This feels like you are actually inside a dragon bringing us up to space, so that was quite a feeling.
This was the Japanese astronaut’s third mission to space and his third different spacecraft, after the Space Shuttle and Russian Soyuz rocket.
