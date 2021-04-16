An Incredible 2.5 Billion T-Rexes Walked The Earth Over Course Of Their Lifetime

Back when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, a jaw-dropping 2.5 billion T-Rexes roamed the planet during the species’ lifetime. Life finds a way, after all.

In the land before time, the world was home to wonderful, whacky, terrifying creatures. Then, 66 million years ago, an asteroid crash-landed in Mexico and wiped out the dinosaurs. Until Elon Musk builds his own Jurassic Park, we can only look to sci-fi and palaeontologists to learn what it was like.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is arguably the most recognisable of the dinosaurs, thanks in part (if not entirely) to Steven Spielberg. It turns out the towering, small-armed, big-headed beasts were pretty common.

In a new study, published in the Science journal, researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, looked at the sort of living conditions a T-Rex would require, whether it’s space or prey, and how many there actually were kicking about the planet in the good old days.

During the Cretaceous Period, that lasted from about 145 to 66 million years ago, it’s estimated 2.5 billion T-Rexes stomped and chomped around the Earth in their lifetime. Each one also lived in an area around 40 square miles in size.

Charles Marshall, co-author and palaeontologist at Berkeley, told Insider: ‘The total number did catch me off guard.’

Across that period, it’s believed there were 127,000 generations of T-Rexes. Do the appropriate calculations, and you reach 2.5 billion – however, that’s not the most extraordinary statistic.

In museums across the world, there are around 32 T-Rex skeletons. Excluding juveniles and babies, this means only one in 80 million T-Rexes has been discovered. Percentage-wise, that equates to 0.00000125% of every T-Rex that once walked the Earth.

