unilad
Advert

An Incredible 2.5 Billion T-Rexes Walked The Earth Over Course Of Their Lifetime

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Apr 2021 12:50
An Incredible 2.5 Billion T-Rexes Walked The Earth Over Course Of Their LifetimeChristie's/Universal Pictures

Back when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, a jaw-dropping 2.5 billion T-Rexes roamed the planet during the species’ lifetime. Life finds a way, after all. 

In the land before time, the world was home to wonderful, whacky, terrifying creatures. Then, 66 million years ago, an asteroid crash-landed in Mexico and wiped out the dinosaurs. Until Elon Musk builds his own Jurassic Park, we can only look to sci-fi and palaeontologists to learn what it was like.

Advert

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is arguably the most recognisable of the dinosaurs, thanks in part (if not entirely) to Steven Spielberg. It turns out the towering, small-armed, big-headed beasts were pretty common.

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures

In a new study, published in the Science journal, researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, looked at the sort of living conditions a T-Rex would require, whether it’s space or prey, and how many there actually were kicking about the planet in the good old days.

During the Cretaceous Period, that lasted from about 145 to 66 million years ago, it’s estimated 2.5 billion T-Rexes stomped and chomped around the Earth in their lifetime. Each one also lived in an area around 40 square miles in size.

Advert

Charles Marshall, co-author and palaeontologist at Berkeley, told Insider: ‘The total number did catch me off guard.’

PA Images PA Images

Across that period, it’s believed there were 127,000 generations of T-Rexes. Do the appropriate calculations, and you reach 2.5 billion – however, that’s not the most extraordinary statistic.

In museums across the world, there are around 32 T-Rex skeletons. Excluding juveniles and babies, this means only one in 80 million T-Rexes has been discovered. Percentage-wise, that equates to 0.00000125% of every T-Rex that once walked the Earth.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm
News

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm

Soldier Charged After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Man For ‘Being In Wrong Neighbourhood’
News

Soldier Charged After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Man For ‘Being In Wrong Neighbourhood’

Mysterious Tree Creature That Terrified Krakow Locals Turns Out To Be Croissant
Life

Mysterious Tree Creature That Terrified Krakow Locals Turns Out To Be Croissant

The Rock Confirms He Will Run For President If People Want Him To
Celebrity

The Rock Confirms He Will Run For President If People Want Him To

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Science, dinosaurs, Earth, fossils, Now, T-Rex

Credits

Science and 1 other

  1. Science

    Absolute abundance and preservation rate of Tyrannosaurus rex

  2. Insider

    A whopping 2.5 billion fully grown T. rexes walked the Earth in the course of the species' existence, paleontologists found

 