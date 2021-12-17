‘Anti-5G’ Necklaces Are Dangerously Radioactive, Nuclear Experts Warn
Dutch nuclear experts have revealed that ‘Anti-5G’ necklaces are radioactive and could potentially damage the wearer’s DNA.
‘Quantum pendants’ and ‘negative ion’ jewellery have been worn by some members of the public in a bid to ‘protect’ themselves from phone masts that emit radio frequencies, over fears of the mobile technology affecting their health.
However, the Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) has issued an alert for 10 ‘anti-5G’ products that constantly release dangerous ionising radiation.
ANVS warned that ‘exposure’ to such radiation ‘can cause adverse health effects,’ The Guardian reports.
It stated:
Due to the potential health risk they pose, these consumer products containing radioactive materials are therefore prohibited by law. Ionising radiation can damage tissue and DNA and can cause, for example, a red skin. Only low levels of radiation have been measured on these specific products.
However, someone who wears a product of this kind for a prolonged period (a year, 24 hours a day) could expose themselves to a level of radiation that exceeds the stringent limit for skin exposure that applies in the Netherlands. To avoid any risk, the ANVS calls on owners of such items not to wear them from now on.
Those against 5G towers have previously expressed concerns over the impact of the 5G radio frequencies on the human body, and questioned how much research has been done into potential damaging effects.
Some have even accused 5G masts of causing immunodeficiencies and headaches.
However, despite the anxiety, 5G has been deemed safe by the World Health Organisation.
It stated there is no real difference between 3G, 4G and 5G in terms of the physical nature of the radio signals each type of data emits.
Nevertheless, companies have continued to manufacture such jewellery, with one included in the alert alleging that its products ‘utilise pure minerals and volcanic ash that are extracted from the Earth’.
As a result of a series of conspiracy theories, telecommunications masts were attacked by arsonists last year, leading to the European Commission being called upon by 15 member states within the EU to address the growing backlash.
