Asian Honeybees Defend Hives From Hornets With Their Poo

Researchers have found that honeybees in Vietnam have displayed the first case of the species using tools. Interestingly, the flying insect is using the faeces of other animals to protect its hive.

A study published in the journal PLUS ONE found that honeybees in Vietnam are using poo to keep threatening hornets away from their hives. Apparently, when a Vietnamese beekeeper told researchers of the practice as an explanation for the brown marks on the entrance to the hives, the researchers were dumbfounded. Nonetheless, the study found this to be an accurate description of what the insect does.

Bumblebee PA Images

Bees are using chicken poo, buffalo faeces and human urine to protect hive entrances. Dr Mattila, a biology professor at Wellesley College in the US state of Massachusetts, noted that this adds to a list of known defences that the honeybee uses against hornets.

Giant Asian hornets are five times larger than honeybees and can destroy a colony in a matter of hours. With this in mind, it seems that the unconventional method of protecting itself is essential for the honeybee, and the study found the use of faeces to be very effective.

The study noted that hornet swarms were far less likely to attack hives with faeces on them, and if a hornet did land on a hive it would spend 94% less time trying to gain an entrance.

It seems that the only case of honeybees using tools has come about for good reason. Whether other bees in different regions use this method to scare off predators remains to be seen, but this is an incredible case of tool use. Going forward, many will be interested in seeing what other practices honeybees undertake to maximise their chances of survival.