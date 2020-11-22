Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph

Pixabay

A ginormous asteroid is set to be in close proximity with Earth this week.

The asteroid is said to be 0.51km in diameter – the same as San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge – and will pass within 4,302,775 km of Earth.

Advert 10

It’s also said to be the same height as the world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which is over 800m high.

NASA defines asteroids as, ‘rocky, airless remnants left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago’ and states that there’s approximately 1,031,488 of them to date.

PA

This particular asteroid was first discovered by scientists in New Mexico on November 29, 2000, and they have been tracking it ever since.

Advert 10

Asteroid 153201 2000 WO107 is expected to come near Earth on Sunday, November 29, at 10:09 GMT and is predicted to be going around 56,000mph. Now try hitting those speeds, Lewis Hamilton.

It has been classified as a Near Earth Asteroid (NEA) as it will come within 1.3 astronomical miles of Earth, in addition to being dubbed as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), according to spacereference.org.

It’s also classed as an Apollo asteroid because it will collide with Earth’s orbit as it passes through space.

Pixabay

Advert 10

Despite it being classed as an NEA – as well as it being absolutely huge – astronomers unfortunately won’t be able to spot asteroid 153201 2000 WO107 from Earth.

While it’s said that there’s zero chance of the asteroid actually hitting our planet, as it’s classed as an NEA, NASA apparently still enforce its National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy and Action Plan for a worst case scenario, reported The Express.