Asteroid Twice The Size Of Eiffel Tower Will Pass Earth This Weekend

Pexels

We have visual of the target, Houston. A massive asteroid twice the size of the Eiffel Tower will soar past us this weekend.

As we sit in our homes this weekend, chilling out, relaxing, a huge hunk of space rock will fly past our planet at an eye-watering speed on March 21.

Advert 10

This asteroid is known as 2001 FO32, an absolute whopper said to be double the size of Paris’s iconic landmark. For reference, that stands at 324m tall.

Pixabay

While its exact size isn’t know, it’s believed to be somewhere between 500-900m in diameter, at which point it could be even larger than the tallest building in the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

As it flies towards us at 34km per second – meaning it could travel from the top to the bottom of the UK in around 40 seconds – it’ll make its closest approach at a distance of around two million kilometres, equating to 5.5 times the distance between us and the moon.

Advert 10

Paul Chodas, director of the Centre for Near Earth Object Studies, said in a press release: ‘We know the orbital path of 2001 FO32 around the Sun very accurately, since it was discovered 20 years ago and has been tracked ever since.’

He added: ‘Amateur astronomers in the southern hemisphere and at low northern latitudes should be able to see this asteroid using moderate size telescopes with apertures of at least eight inches in the nights leading up to closest approach, but they will probably need star charts to find it.’

Lance Benner, principal scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, also said: ‘Observations dating back 20 years revealed that about 15% of near-Earth asteroids comparable in size to 2001 FO32 have a small moon. Currently little is known about this object, so the very close encounter provides an outstanding opportunity to learn a great deal about this asteroid.’

Advert 10