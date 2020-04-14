Astronomers Catch The Brightest Supernova Ever Seen Aaron Geller/Northwestern University

Astronomers have identified the brightest and most energetic supernova ever seen.

Advert

The supernova, dubbed SN2016aps, is at least twice as bright as any that have previously been recorded and likely much bigger too, according to researchers at the University of Birmingham.

The team of astronomers, which also includes experts from Harvard, Northwestern University and Ohio University, believe the event could be an example of an extremely rare ‘pulsational pair-instability’ supernova.

Such an event would see the supernova formed from two massive stars that merged before the explosion, and so far only exists in theory, having never been confirmed through astronomical observations before.

Advert

Reporting their findings in Nature Astronomy, the team confirmed they had observed the explosion for two years until it faded to 1% of its ‘peak brightness’, using their data to understand the supernova and estimate its properties.

The astronomers calculated the mass of the supernova to be between 50 and 100 times greater than that of the sun (solar masses), a figure much higher than your typical supernovae, which usually have between eight and 15 solar masses.

Dr Matt Nicholl, lead author of the study and professor at the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Birmingham, said they can measure supernovae using two scales: ‘The total energy of the explosion, and the amount of that energy that is emitted as observable light or radiation.’

supernova Pixabay

He added:

In a typical supernova, the radiation is less than 1% of the total energy. But in SN2016aps, we found the radiation was five times the explosion energy of a normal-sized supernova. This is the most light we have ever seen emitted by a supernova.

For the supernova to become this bright, the explosion must have been much more energetic than usual. Upon inspection, the team found that the explosion was in fact powered by a collision between the supernova and a massive shell of gas – shed by the star in the years before it exploded.

Dr Nicholl continued:

Advert

If the supernova gets the timing right, it can catch up to this shell and release a huge amount of energy in the collision. We think this is one of the most compelling candidates for this process yet observed, and probably the most massive.

brightest supernova ever Aaron Geller/Northwestern University

Co-author of the study, Professor Edo Berger, from Harvard University, said the discovery of the ‘extraordinary’ supernova ‘couldn’t have come at a better time’.

Now the team knows ‘such energetic explosions’ do occur, Berger said astronomers will be able to see similar events that are ‘so far away we can look back in time to the deaths of the very first stars in the Universe’.

Incredible. Is anybody else feeling a little bit star-struck?