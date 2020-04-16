Astronomers Discover Earth-Like Exoplanet 300 Light-Years Away NASA

Astronomers have discovered what could be a habitable Earth-sized exoplanet, located 300 light-years away from us.

Advert

NASA’s Kepler space telescope has spotted a total of 2,681 exoplanets between the years of 2009 and 2018, but a new study has revealed this is the most Earth-like in terms of size and potential surface temperature.

The exoplanet – which is the name given to planets found orbiting stars outside of our solar system – was uncovered when researchers looked into archived data that had been collected by the Kepler space telescope.

Astronomers Discover Earth-Like Exoplanet 300 Light-Years Away NASA/Ames Research Center/Danile Rutter

The telescope was retired in 2018, but as researchers continue to sift through the data collected, we could see more information like this being uncovered.

Advert

Meanwhile, the Kepler telescope’s work has been taken over by NASA’s TESS mission, which is the latest planet hunter on the lookout for exoplanets.

The mystery planet, which is believed to be 1.06 times bigger than Earth, is currently being named Kepler-1649c. It’s thought to receive around 75% of the amount of sunlight that the Earth gets, which suggests the temperature of the exoplanet could be very similar to that of Earth.

Scientists even believe the planet could be habitable for some form of life, given that it is located in the habitable zone of its star, meaning liquid can exist on the surface.

Astronomers Discover Earth-Like Exoplanet 300 Light-Years Away NASA/Ames Research Center/Danile Rutter

However, Kepler-1649c orbits something called a red dwarf star, which is far smaller and cooler than the sun. Exoplanets have been found orbiting these stars, which are common in our galaxy, several times over the last few years.

Kepler-1649c is a lot closer to its star than we are to the Sun, and therefore it can complete a full orbit in 19.5 days. It also means that the planet could potentially face radiation flares from the star’s environment, which could hinder any potential life. No flares have been observed so far, though.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said, as per CNN:

This intriguing, distant world gives us even greater hope that a second Earth lies among the stars, waiting to be found. The data gathered by missions like Kepler and our Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will continue to yield amazing discoveries as the science community refines its abilities to look for promising planets year after year.

Advert

Kepler-1649c had initially been overlooked because a computer algorithm called Robovetter classified it as false positive – however, it was later discovered by researchers from the Kepler False Positive Working Group, who give false positives a second look.

The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters on Wednesday, April 15.