Astronomers Observe Rapid Self-Destruction Of Supergiant Star In ‘Breakthrough Of Understanding’

W.M. Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko

For the first time ever, astronomers have been able to observe the self-destruction of a star in real time.

The team, led by astronomers from Northwestern University and the University of California, Berkeley, observed the dramatic end of a red supergiant star before watching it become a type II supernova.

There have got to be few jobs cooler than watching a star explode, and astronomers were first aware that they might be onto something when the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy detected the emission of bright radiation in the summer of 2020.

Before this event, labelled SN 2020tlf, it was thought that red supergiants were relatively inactive before death, but this sheds new light on the possible variations in behaviour.

Wynn Jacobson-Galán, the study’s lead author, said: ‘This is a breakthrough in our understanding of what massive stars do moments before they die.

‘Direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never been observed before in an ordinary type II supernova. For the first time, we watched a red supergiant star explode.’

The star was a red supergiant like Betelgeuse (often pronounced as Beetlejuice), and the team were able to watch the final 130 days before it died.

‘I am most excited by all of the new ‘unknowns’ that have been unlocked by this discovery,’ Jacobson-Galán added.

‘It’s like watching a ticking time bomb,’ Raffaella Margutti, an adjunct associate professor at CIERA and the paper’s senior author said. ‘We’ve never confirmed such violent activity in a dying red supergiant star where we see it produce such a luminous emission, then collapse and combust, until now.’

Red supergiants are more than 10 times larger than our own sun, which is a yellow dwarf and still has several billion years more of life left before it dies and takes the Earth with it.

The type II supernova, which occurs when a massive star rapidly collapses and explodes, has now been named 2020tlf. ‘Detecting more events like SN 2020tlf will dramatically impact how we define the final months of stellar evolution, uniting observers and theorists in the quest to solve the mystery on how massive stars spend the final moments of their lives,’ Jacobson-Galán said.

The now dead star was located in the NGC 5731 galaxy around 120 million light years away from Earth, so the death of the star that astronomers were watching happened a very long time ago.

