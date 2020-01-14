Australia’s Bushfires Will Be ‘Normal’ In The Future, Climate Experts Warn

Models project that the length of fire weather season will increase by more than 20 days per year in the northern high latitudes by the end of this century (Flannigan ​et al.​, 2013).

Models also indicate that current ‘100-year’fire events, in terms of burned area, will occur every 5 to 50 years across Europe by the end of the century (Forzieri ​et al.​, 2016).

Modelling of Alaskan fire risk indicates a four-fold increase in the 30-year probability of fire occurrence by 2100 due to climate change (Young ​et al.​, 2017).