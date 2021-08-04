Barbie To Release Vaccine Scientist Doll To Inspire Young Girls
Mattel, the toy company behind Barbie, is releasing a new line of six dolls to celebrate women who have worked through the pandemic.
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert was a project leader in the creation of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, which is now being used around the world to protect people from the virus that has killed more than four million people.
To celebrate Gilbert’s important work, Mattel has created a Barbie doll version of the professor. It is hoped the new doll will inspire young girls to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).
Speaking about the doll, Gilbert told BBC News:
I am passionate about inspiring the next generation of girls into STEM careers and hope that children who see my Barbie will realise how vital careers in science are, to help the world around us.
My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist.
Barbie has also offered to donate to a charity of Gilbert’s choosing. As a result, money will go to Women in Science and Engineering, which is an organisation that sets out to inspire girls to consider a career in STEM.
Dolls are also being made of emergency room nurse Amy O’Sullivan, Dr Audrey Cruz, Dr Chika Stacy Oriuwa, Dr Jacqueline Goes de Jesus and Dr Kirby Whitby. Each of these women had a significant role in handling the COVID-19 virus.
This new series of dolls continues Barbie’s efforts to create dolls of inspiring women. Dolls have recently been made in the likeness of athletes Nicola Adams and Sky Brown.
