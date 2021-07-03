unilad
BBC Removes ‘Disgraceful’ Positive Impacts Of Climate Change List Amid Furious Backlash

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Jul 2021 18:22
BBC Removes 'Disgraceful' Positive Impacts Of Climate Change List Amid Furious Backlash

The BBC has removed a list of so-called ‘positive’ effects of climate change after it sparked backlash.

The list had been placed on the broadcaster’s Bitesize education website where it suggested that some good could come out of the fact that global warming is destroying our planet.

The list was aimed at GCSE geography students studying climate change.

Some of the ‘positives’ listed were: ‘more resources, such as oil, becoming available in places such as Alaska and Siberia when the ice melts’ and ‘new tourist destinations becoming available.’

Dry Valley at the South Pole (PA)PA Images

People were quick to point out that these things in no way outweighed the devastating impacts the ongoing environmental crisis is having on Earth.

George Monbiot, a journalist known for his focus on environmental issues, criticised the BBC writing, ‘This is what @bbcbitesize is teaching our children about climate breakdown. I’m sorry, but it’s an absolute disgrace. You could come away thinking: ‘on balance, it sounds pretty good’. It could have been written by Exxon.’

Director of website Carbon Brief, Leo Hickman, also weighed in on the matter. He wrote on Twitter:

This is rightly being called-out. Very poor from @bbcbitesize – and, sadly, I’ve seen similar framing in some science and geography text books that my own children have been handed at secondary school…

Meanwhile, Stuart Lock, the chief executive of Bedford’s Advantage Schools trust, stated that the list didn’t coincide with the national curriculum and advised that the BBC changed it.

In the wake of the backlash, BBC appears to have removed the controversial list from its site as of yesterday, July 2.

The broadcasting giant issued a short statement yesterday saying, ‘We have reviewed the page and have amended the content to be in line with current curricula,’ Metro Online reports.

