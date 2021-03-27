unilad
Advert

Being Forgetful Actually Means You’re Highly Intelligent, According To Coaching Practitioner

by : Emily Brown on : 27 Mar 2021 18:48
Being Forgetful Actually Means You're Highly Intelligent, According To Coaching PractitionerBuena Vista Pictures Distribution/coachlisy/TikTok

While some critics might brand forgetfulness as a frustrating or annoying quality, a coaching practitioner has explained that it can actually be a sign of high intelligence. 

Elisabeth Donatella, a TikTok user and Certified Coaching Practitioner, has racked up more than 500,000 followers by sharing informative videos addressing topics such as gaslighting, self-awareness and anxiety.

Advert

In a series titled ‘psychological facts you didn’t know about yourself’, Elisabeth discussed the topic of forgetfulness, stating: ‘Being forgetful is a sign of high intelligence.’

Check out her explanation below:

@coachlisyTap ➕ if your 🤯 ##psychologyfacts ##psychology ##selfdiscovery ##didyouknow♬ The Banjo Beat, Pt. 1 – Ricky Desktop

Advert

According to Elisabeth, scientists claim that forgetting events is just as important as remembering them, and that a ‘bad memory’ is actually a ‘mechanism for making more space for more relevant information in your brain’.

She went on to say that being able to forget things ‘keeps your brain from wasting space and energy.’

Now, as someone who has no trouble remembering seemingly insignificant and completely useless facts while simultaneously struggling to remember vital dates, appointments and information, this revelation about saving space for the important things doesn’t particularly bode well for me.

Unfortunately for me, however, the University of Toronto further supported Elisabeth’s video with a 2020 study that claimed forgetting details every now and again is a sign of a healthy memory system.

Advert

Per The Independent, Professor Blake Richland, one of the publishers of the study, explained that it’s important the brain ‘forgets irrelevant details and instead focuses on the stuff that’s going to help make decisions in the real world.’

The professor suggested that attempting to memorise everything may actually be detrimental, as your brain would be bombarded with useless information when trying to make a decision.

He said: ‘We always idealise the person who can smash a trivia game, but the point of memory is not being able to remember who won the Stanley Cup in 1972.’

Advert

The scientists noted that forgetting things at an alarming frequency may be cause for concern, but if you’re only drawing blanks every now and again, then you’re probably safe to start bragging about how smart you are.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’
News

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal
Viral

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage
News

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage

Maine Looking To Legalise Viking-Style Funerals Where You Go Out In Blaze Of Glory
Life

Maine Looking To Legalise Viking-Style Funerals Where You Go Out In Blaze Of Glory

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Science, brain, Psychology, TikTok

Credits

Elisabeth Donatella/TikTok and 1 other

  1. Elisabeth Donatella/TikTok

    @coachlisy

  2. The Independent

    Being forgetful is a sign of high intelligence, according to scientists

 