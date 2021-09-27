unilad
Advert

Bill Nye Breaks Down The Science Of Skin Colour And Shows Why Racism Is Ridiculous

by : Emily Brown on : 27 Sep 2021 12:36
Bill Nye Breaks Down The Science Of Skin Colour And Shows Why Racism Is Ridiculous@Billnye/TikTok

Bill Nye, the Science Guy, showed why racism is completely nonsensical as he laid out the scientific reasons people have different skin colours.

The mechanical engineer and television presenter has gained fans as a science educator in pop culture, having appeared on his own TV show in the 1990s before going on to star in a Netflix series titled Bill Nye Saves the World.

Advert

More recently, Nye has been sharing insights about all things science-related with his 7.9 million followers on TikTok, where he posted one video discussing how ultraviolent (UV) light impacts the colour of human skin.

You can watch his video below:

Loading…

Nye kicked off his video by presenting a map of the Earth, which was colour-coded to show how much UV light ‘lands in each latitude’, with the areas closer to the equator, depicted on the map in red and purple, receiving a more intense amount of ultraviolet light.

Advert

As we move away from the equator, Nye explained, the colours changed to orange, yellow and green, indicating areas which receive less UV light.

Nye stressed that literally everyone on Earth is descended from areas closer to the equator, in Africa, but as groups of our ancestors moved around the Earth, the colour of our skin had to change. Again, that is no way indicates that some of us changed species; it is literally just the colour of us that altered, and that’s because if you don’t get enough UV light, you don’t get enough vitamin D.

Bill Nye pointing at map of world (Bill Nye/TikTok)Bill Nye/TikTok

Nye explained:

Advert

If you get too much ultraviolet, then you break down your folates. You have to have it in perfect balance, and because the ultraviolet varies, the colour of our skin varies.

Folate is a B-vitamin needed to make red and white blood cells in the bone marrow, convert carbohydrates into energy, and produce DNA and RNA, per Medical News Today.

With regards to skin colour, Nye said that’s all there is to it, adding: ‘That’s it everybody, that’s why we have different coloured skin, but we’re all one species.’

In spite of this, Nye acknowledged that ‘we’re not treating each other fairly’ and stressed it’s ‘time to change things’, with his video receiving praise from viewers who commended him for challenging racism.

Advert

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Afghanistan: Taliban To Resume Executions And Amputations
News

Afghanistan: Taliban To Resume Executions And Amputations

Gabby Petito: ‘Psychics’ Spark Outrage Over Ghost Channelling Claims
News

Gabby Petito: ‘Psychics’ Spark Outrage Over Ghost Channelling Claims

Woman Forced To Call SWAT Team After Man Attempts To ‘Steal’ Her House
Life

Woman Forced To Call SWAT Team After Man Attempts To ‘Steal’ Her House

Silverback Gorilla Shows Off His Moves In Hilarious Video
Viral

Silverback Gorilla Shows Off His Moves In Hilarious Video

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Science, Earth, no-article-matching, Now, Racism, TikTok

Credits

Bill Nye/TikTok

  1. Bill Nye/TikTok

    @billnye

 