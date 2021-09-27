Bill Nye Breaks Down The Science Of Skin Colour And Shows Why Racism Is Ridiculous

@Billnye/TikTok

Bill Nye, the Science Guy, showed why racism is completely nonsensical as he laid out the scientific reasons people have different skin colours.

The mechanical engineer and television presenter has gained fans as a science educator in pop culture, having appeared on his own TV show in the 1990s before going on to star in a Netflix series titled Bill Nye Saves the World.

Advert 10

More recently, Nye has been sharing insights about all things science-related with his 7.9 million followers on TikTok, where he posted one video discussing how ultraviolent (UV) light impacts the colour of human skin.

You can watch his video below:

Loading…

Nye kicked off his video by presenting a map of the Earth, which was colour-coded to show how much UV light ‘lands in each latitude’, with the areas closer to the equator, depicted on the map in red and purple, receiving a more intense amount of ultraviolet light.

Advert 10

As we move away from the equator, Nye explained, the colours changed to orange, yellow and green, indicating areas which receive less UV light.

Nye stressed that literally everyone on Earth is descended from areas closer to the equator, in Africa, but as groups of our ancestors moved around the Earth, the colour of our skin had to change. Again, that is no way indicates that some of us changed species; it is literally just the colour of us that altered, and that’s because if you don’t get enough UV light, you don’t get enough vitamin D.

Bill Nye/TikTok

Nye explained:

Advert 10

If you get too much ultraviolet, then you break down your folates. You have to have it in perfect balance, and because the ultraviolet varies, the colour of our skin varies.

Folate is a B-vitamin needed to make red and white blood cells in the bone marrow, convert carbohydrates into energy, and produce DNA and RNA, per Medical News Today.

With regards to skin colour, Nye said that’s all there is to it, adding: ‘That’s it everybody, that’s why we have different coloured skin, but we’re all one species.’

In spite of this, Nye acknowledged that ‘we’re not treating each other fairly’ and stressed it’s ‘time to change things’, with his video receiving praise from viewers who commended him for challenging racism.

Advert 10