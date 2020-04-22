Black Hole Collision Is Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen Before
For what is thought to be the first time ever, scientists have detected two black holes of different masses colliding.
Researchers detected the first ever gravitational-wave event in 2015, and nearly all collisions observed since have involved black holes of nearly equal masses.
Last Spring, scientists from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and the European Gravitational Observatory (EGO) began the third observing run (O3) of the observatories to offer further insight into the late inspiral and merger phase of binary black hole (BBH) systems.
A couple of weeks after the third run began, on April 12, 2019, scientists detected a collision unlike any other as two black holes with unequal masses collided. They presented their findings this month at the American Physical Society meeting, and their paper is awaiting peer review.
One of the black holes was about 3.6 times heavier than the other, with a mass 30 times that of the Sun. In comparison, the smaller black hole had a mass eight times that of the Sun, a statement from LIGO explains.
Take a look at a simulation of the collision here:
Gravitational waves generated by collisions usually emanate at a single frequency, and before this collision were detected these kinds of mass differences were predicted to produce subtle differences in the gravitational-wave signal.
The team released the ‘sound’ that translates the gravitational waves – check it out below:
Last year’s collision allowed scientists to observe these differences for the first time as they detected waves at multiple frequencies, with the variations appearing as higher ‘harmonics’ in the waveform. The difference in frequencies suggested an imbalance in the mass of the two objects colliding.
The collision allowed researchers to perform some new tests of Einstein’s theory of general relativity, through which it was expected that collisions between objects of a different mass would produce ‘High Order Modes’ in the gravitational radiation.
Frank Ohme, LIGO scientist and Research Group Leader at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Hannover, Germany, explained:
Every observing run of Advanced LIGO and Virgo has so far given us new insights into our universe and the third observing run is no exception.
We had detected several binary black hole mergers before, but never one where the bigger black hole is nearly four times more massive than its companion.
This gave us, for the first time, the opportunity to use higher harmonics in the signal to understand the source much better and test the theory of general relativity in a new regime. It’s clear we are just beginning to understand the diversity of black hole binaries out there.
Ohme added that he is excited to continue ‘deciphering the universe’s secrets every day a little more’ through these kinds of observations.
