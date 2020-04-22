Black Hole Collision Is Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen Before

Every observing run of Advanced LIGO and Virgo has so far given us new insights into our universe and the third observing run is no exception.

We had detected several binary black hole mergers before, but never one where the bigger black hole is nearly four times more massive than its companion.

This gave us, for the first time, the opportunity to use higher harmonics in the signal to understand the source much better and test the theory of general relativity in a new regime. It’s clear we are just beginning to understand the diversity of black hole binaries out there.