Blink-182 Star Tom DeLonge Says UFOs Will 'Change The World As We Know It' US Department of Defense

Three declassified UFO videos recently released by the Pentagon are only the beginning, says Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge.

Advert

On Monday, April 27, the Department of Defense (DoD) officially released three clips of US Navy pilots interacting with ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’, in an effort to curb ‘any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real’.

Of course, the mysterious videos already existed in the public domain, courtesy of DeLonge’s To The Stars ‘transmedia’ UFO research group, which was set up in 2015. The Pentagon’s recognition and action marked somewhat of a graduation for the singer-guitarist. ‘It’s wild… I can’t believe we pulled this off,’ he said.

You can see the official UFO footage for yourself below:

Advert

In the lead-up to the second season of his History Channel show Unidentified, DeLonge sat down with Rolling Stone as the DoD’s footage still ricochets around the web. While he has an active interest in the pursuit of unidentified aerial objects, he didn’t see the recent release coming.

DeLonge explained:

They’re not allowed to lie, and basically we caught them dealing with something, and now they’re forced to recognise it and acknowledge it. They do work for us. They’re like, ‘Alright it’s time to start talking about it because Tom and his rascals are putting our feet to the fire,’ you know? I think it’s something we should all be focusing on right now, because it’s a big, big thing that’s gonna change the world as we know it.

Of the three clips, one came from 2004 with no audio, while the others occurred in 2015 and come equipped with full audio from the pilots. ‘My gosh… they are all going against the wind. Look at that thing dude,’ they say with a mixture of awe and confusion.

Two of the videos were released concurrently in 2017 by To The Stars and The New York Times – which also included interviews with the pilots – while DeLonge’s group dropped a third online the following year. The US Navy acknowledged them in 2019, to little reaction from the public – the DoD is ‘obviously higher’, though.

As a result of the heightened coverage, the Pentagon was forced to acknowledge the existence of its $22 million Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, dedicated to investigating UFOs between 2007 and 2012.

Advert

unidentified aerial phenomenon United States Department of Defense

When DeLonge first saw the clips, particularly the ‘Gimbal’ footage from 2015, ‘my heart sank to my chest because of the clarity of that thing… I was like, oh my god, this is the real deal. That’s why the pilots were so animated. They knew that this was a special event’, he said.

Discussing the potential ramifications of that particular UFO, he added:

Steve Justice, who runs our aerospace division, was one of the top guys at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. They build all the cool shit. Steve is looking at this going: ‘Wow, this is not something anyone can do on earth right now.’ But the scarier part could be if Russia or China or someone else did create something that could do that, that’s a big deal. It’s a game changer and we should be all over it. So either way, we need to focus on this.

As for why the Pentagon chose to release the footage now, DeLonge reckons To The Stars ‘made all the noise’. ‘We’ve been working tirelessly to get all the senators and congressman briefed. We’ve been connecting the people that are still running the program to other players in the government to make sure the info is getting passed around,’ he said.

Now, DeLonge says the ‘cat is out the bag’. Our efforts to decipher the skies have only just begun. ‘I want to believe.’