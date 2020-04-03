Bloom Of Jellyfish Mysteriously Appears Off Deserted Philippines Beach
Incredible footage from the Philippines shows a bloom of jellyfish making a mysterious appearance at a deserted beach in Corong-Corong Bay.
Thousands upon thousands of jellyfish could be seen floating off the coast of Palawan on March 23, captured in a gorgeous video taken by 27-year-old fibreglass maker Alimar Amor.
Amor said he was left ‘amazed by thousands of jellyfish’ bunching together beneath the water, with their pinkish hue causing the surface to blush as far as the eye could see.
The Philippines’ Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) went on to reshare the clip, and experts have since identified the beautiful creatures as Crambione cf. mastigophora or – to give them their fun name – the tomato jellyfish.
As reported by the Manila Bulletin, Sheldon Rey Boco, co-founder and chief investigator of the Philippine Jellyfish Stings Project, has described this as being a ‘true jellyfish’ under the common species known as Class Scyphozoa.
Boco, who is also a PhD candidate in Marine Biology at Griffith University, told the Manila Bulletin:
These months probably have enough nutrients, abundance of jellyfish food and higher temperature that have ‘accelerated’ the production of ephyrae and or growth of medusae (its most conspicuous life stage).
These hundreds or thousands of medusae are probably present in late January or February but because of wind, current and tidal conditions, they only seem to appear during March in Palawan.
The atmosphere (wind intensity and direction), water velocity, current, tide and even geological features of the bay or any body of water can influence the occurrence of medusae and their blooms.
These aren’t the only images out there of this phenomenal sight. A person by the name of Dinel Aurello has also shared a photo from March 11 showing ‘stranded’ jellyfish along the coast of Sitio Ducul, again in Palawan.
Boco, who believes the species in the vid and in Aurello’s photograph are one and the same, has explained that there needs to be more data before experts can draw conclusions about how and why jellyfish blooms come to be in the first place.
According to the Manila Bulletin, Boco said:
One thing is certain – that jellyfish numbers and occurrence of blooms follow a pattern of ‘natural oscillations’.
[…] There are years when blooms or populations of a jellyfish are high and there are also years when they are few or even almost absent.
We, jellyfish scientists, also don’t know if climate change, ocean acidification, nutrient enrichment can affect jellyfish populations and the frequency and size of jellyfish blooms.
Boco explained that these jellyfish do have ecological benefits, but can cause a nuisance for those who fish for a living as they clog up fishing nets, or indeed for tourists who want to enjoy a nice swim.
CreditsManila Bulletin
