Bloom Of Jellyfish Mysteriously Appears Off Deserted Philippines Beach

These months probably have enough nutrients, abundance of jellyfish food and higher temperature that have ‘accelerated’ the production of ephyrae and or growth of medusae (its most conspicuous life stage).

These hundreds or thousands of medusae are probably present in late January or February but because of wind, current and tidal conditions, they only seem to appear during March in Palawan.

The atmosphere (wind intensity and direction), water velocity, current, tide and even geological features of the bay or any body of water can influence the occurrence of medusae and their blooms.