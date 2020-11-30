unilad
Advert

Burning Meteor Lights Up Night Sky In Japan

by : Cameron Frew on : 30 Nov 2020 11:52
Burning Meteor Lights Up Night Sky In JapanBurning Meteor Lights Up Night Sky In JapanITV News

Stargazers were stunned this weekend as a ‘fireball’ lit up Japan’s night skies. 

Everyone is aware of shooting stars, more accurately meteors burning up as they enter Earth’s atmosphere and soar across the sky. However, it’s rare to see one so close, and so bright, that it can illuminate a city.

Advert

On Sunday, November 29, citizens all across western Japan reported and filmed a bright burst of light falling from the sky at around 1.35am.

NHK, the country’s public TV station, managed to catch the fireball lighting up the central prefectures of Aichi, Mie and other areas. Takeshi Inoue, director of the Akashi Municipal Planetarium, told Kyodo News: ‘We believe the last burst of light was as bright as the full moon.’

The shooting star was believed to be a bolide, a rather bright type of meteor that explodes as it enters the atmosphere. While they’re actually quite frequent, burning up beyond our view, it’s not common for them to be as bright as the one seen in Japan.

Advert

The footage has been stunning people all across the world. One user wrote on social media: ‘The sky went bright for a moment and I felt strange because it couldn’t be lightning. I felt the power of the universe!’ Another wrote: ‘Was that a fireball? I thought it was the end of the world.’

A third wrote that the meteor made a ‘rumbling noise’ as it fell through the sky, before emitting a powerful light. One user joked: ‘Everyone: 2020 can’t get any worse. Aliens: We’re on our way.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Minister Says A Scotch Egg Could Count As A Substantial Meal In Pub
News

Minister Says A Scotch Egg Could Count As A Substantial Meal In Pub

Reseller Made Over $40,000 In Less Than A Week From Selling 200 PlayStation 5 Units
Technology

Reseller Made Over $40,000 In Less Than A Week From Selling 200 PlayStation 5 Units

Wentworth Miller Rejects Calls For Prison Break Character To Have Gay Relationship With T-Bag
Celebrity

Wentworth Miller Rejects Calls For Prison Break Character To Have Gay Relationship With T-Bag

This Is What Remote Working Will Make You Look Like In 25 Years, Study Suggests
Technology

This Is What Remote Working Will Make You Look Like In 25 Years, Study Suggests

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Science, Japan

Credits

Kyodo News

  1. Kyodo News

    Fireball 'as bright as full moon' spotted in night sky over Japan

 