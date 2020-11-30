Burning Meteor Lights Up Night Sky In Japan ITV News

Stargazers were stunned this weekend as a ‘fireball’ lit up Japan’s night skies.

Everyone is aware of shooting stars, more accurately meteors burning up as they enter Earth’s atmosphere and soar across the sky. However, it’s rare to see one so close, and so bright, that it can illuminate a city.

Advert 10

On Sunday, November 29, citizens all across western Japan reported and filmed a bright burst of light falling from the sky at around 1.35am.

NHK, the country’s public TV station, managed to catch the fireball lighting up the central prefectures of Aichi, Mie and other areas. Takeshi Inoue, director of the Akashi Municipal Planetarium, told Kyodo News: ‘We believe the last burst of light was as bright as the full moon.’

The shooting star was believed to be a bolide, a rather bright type of meteor that explodes as it enters the atmosphere. While they’re actually quite frequent, burning up beyond our view, it’s not common for them to be as bright as the one seen in Japan.

Advert 10

The footage has been stunning people all across the world. One user wrote on social media: ‘The sky went bright for a moment and I felt strange because it couldn’t be lightning. I felt the power of the universe!’ Another wrote: ‘Was that a fireball? I thought it was the end of the world.’

A third wrote that the meteor made a ‘rumbling noise’ as it fell through the sky, before emitting a powerful light. One user joked: ‘Everyone: 2020 can’t get any worse. Aliens: We’re on our way.’