Cannabis Drug For Brain Cancer Gets ‘World First’ Trial

Even with surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, nearly all of these brain tumours regrow within a year, and unfortunately there are very few options for patients once this occurs.

Cannabinoids have well-described effects in the brain and there has been a lot of interest in their use across different cancers for a long time now.

Glioblastoma brain tumours have been shown to have receptors to cannabinoids on their cell surface, and laboratory studies on glioblastoma cells have shown these drugs may slow tumour growth and work particularly well when used with temozolomide.