City Of Sydney Now Completely Powered By Renewable Energy Wikimedia Commons/Pexels

While cities all over the world try and do their bit for the environment, Australia’s City of Sydney has taken it that step further, and is now completely powered by renewable energy.

The City, a central borough of Sydney that is home to around 250,000 people, now uses locally sourced, clean energy generated via wind and solar farms in New South Wales.

From today, July 7, this will be the only source of energy in the City, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 20,000 tonnes each year.

And, it’s not just the environment that will be grateful, as the move will save an estimated A$500,000 (£277,000) per year, at least for the next 10 years.

This means that all of the City’s operations, including Sydney Town Hall, the swimming pools, council buildings and street lights, will all run solely off renewable sources, in what has been described as Australia’s biggest green energy deal in history, valuing at more than A$60 million (£33 million).

Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore said, as EuroNews reports:

This ground-breaking $60 million renewable electricity deal will also save our ratepayers money and support regional jobs in wind and solar farms in Glen Innes, Wagga Wagga and the Shoalhaven. We are in the middle of a climate emergency. If we are to reduce emissions and grow the green power sector, all levels of government must urgently transition to renewable energy.

She added:

Cities are responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, so it is critical that we take effective and evidence-based climate actions.

This isn’t the first time Sydney has taken steps to paving the way for green cities, the City previously became the first district in Australia to become carbon neutral in 2007, certified in 2011.

The City aims to reduce its emissions by 70% by 2030, however it’s likely it could meet that target by 2024, thanks to the switch over to renewable energy.

CEO of Flower Power Matthew van der Linden, who helped manage the deal, said:

This is a landmark achievement for the City of Sydney. If organisations can follow in the city’s footsteps, a net-zero carbon future for Australia is achievable.

Around three quarters of the energy will be wind generated, while the rest will come from solar power, all sourced from three different farms in New South Wales.

The City of Sydney is leading the way; let’s hope it’s not too long before others follow suit.