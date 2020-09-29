David Attenborough Tells Us The Two Things That Can Be Done To Save The Planet
If Sir David Attenborough tells you to jump, you ask how high. So when he tells us two things we need to do to save the planet, we listen.
It’s not new information that climate change is happening; from devastating forest fires, to Arctic ice levels dropping dramatically, the signs are everywhere. However, one thing that’s always remained the same is Sir David’s passion for the planet.
The 94-year-old has recently joined Instagram in a bid to reach out to even more people on the matter. Impressively, in just six days of being on the social media platform, Sir David has amassed almost five million followers.
In a recent interview with UNILAD, Sir David spoke about the moment he realised global warming was happening and that it was a life or death issue. While climate change wasn’t as big an issue in the 1950s, when Sir David started his career as a broadcaster and natural historian, it was in the 60s and 70s he realised there was a real problem.
He explained, ‘The first time I suddenly realised that this was a matter of life or death really was seeing a dead coral reef which was on the Barrier Reef in the 60s/70s.’
Now, he has expressed what he believes we all need to do as individuals in a bid to tackle the problem together, and even called one of them ‘perfectly simple’.
Sir David told UNILAD:
I think there are two things you could do: One, it’s perfectly simple, don’t waste. Don’t waste power, don’t waste paper, don’t waste food, don’t waste time.
The second thing is, convince the man or woman who represents you politically of what you’re concerned about in whatever political system you live in.
Documentary producer Alastair Fothergill, who’s worked with Sir David on his new film A Life On Our Planet, also weighed in on the topic.
Alastair said:
It really depends on your lifestyle, and this is the difficulty in talking about the solutions; we have to always talk about what the human race needs to do as a whole because everyone’s lifestyles are different. You know, you could already be vegetarian or maybe you walk to work.
There’s lots of things we can do and WWF were our partners in this and, as the film comes out, there’s going to be a lot more pointed ideas on what you can do on an individual basis.
A Life On Our Planet hit select cinemas in the UK, the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand yesterday, September 28.
The documentary will also be released on Netflix October 4.
