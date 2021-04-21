Dazzling Lyrid Meteor Shower Will Light Up The Sky In Gold Tomorrow

PA Images

Stargazers rejoice! A Lyrid meteor shower will be gracing our skies early tomorrow, April 22.

The shower is set to peak at 1pm UK time, but astronomers have advised people to get their telescopes set up and ready to view the celestial display just before sunrise or after sunset.

Tania de Sales Marques, astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, explained, ‘Since the peak occurs during the day the best time to try to spot the shower will be before sunrise on the 22nd or after sunset.’

‘It is expected that this meteor shower will produce around 18 meteors per hour,’ she added, as per Wales Online. The average Lyrid shower is said to produce 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

However, the astronomer added that due to the moon being at a waxing gibbous phase – meaning it’ll be bright in the sky – shower viewing may be more difficult. According to Space.com, the moon will be approximately 68% illuminated during the Lyrids’ peak.

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke has also advised to get up bright-and-early to see the shower. He said, ‘Get up early before dawn, after the moon has set. You have a pretty good chance of seeing some Lyrids this year.’

These showers are caused by pieces of debris that enter Earth’s atmosphere; tomorrow’s debris is believed to have fallen from the Thatcher Comet, which orbits the sun once every 415 and is expected to return to the inner solar system in 2276.