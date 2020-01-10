Doctors Capture Cherenkov Light Phenomenon Generated Inside Eyeball For First Time

Our newest data is exciting because for the first time, light emission from the eye of a patient undergoing radiotherapy was captured. This data is also the first instance of evidence directly supporting that there is enough light produced inside the eye to cause a visual sensation and that this light resembles Cherenkov emission.

As the radiation beam passes through the eye, light is generated within the vitreous fluid. Our real-time data rigorously showed that the amount of light produced is sufficient to elicit a visual sensation – a topic that has been debated in the literature.

By analysing the spectral composition, we also show that this emission can be classified as Cherenkov light – again, another contested point in the literature.