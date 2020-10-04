Egypt Opens 59 Ancient Coffins For First Time In 2,500 Years
Egyptian archaeologists clearly weren’t bothered about unleashing any ancient plagues or curses when they decided to crack open 59 coffins for the first time since they were buried 2,500 years ago.
I mean, I know ancient sealed coffins are intriguing, but I’ve also seen enough movies to know that this kind of plotline rarely ends well.
The discovery of the coffins was announced last month when it was revealed they were found in a burial shaft in the desert necropolis of Saqqara, which is believed to have previously served as the necropolis for Memphis, the former capital of ancient Egypt.
Geplaatst door Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities وزارة السياحة والآثار op Zaterdag 3 oktober 2020
More than a dozen coffins were found stacked on top of one another in the burial shaft located 11 metres (36 feet) below the ground, and more coffins were uncovered in further excavation work.
Antiquities minister Khaled El-Anany commented:
My colleagues in the Supreme Council of Antiquities discovered burial shafts filled with wooden, sealed and intact coffins.
I am really impressed that Covid-19 did not stop them from digging to unveil more mystery and secrets about our great civilisation.
Today I can say most of the discoveries have been made by Egyptian teams on Egyptian soil. This is something I am immensely proud of.
Yesterday, October 3, authorities unveiled a total of 59 sarcophagi, with officials saying they expect tens more to be exhumed from the burial site. Studies suggested the coffins ‘haven’t been opened since they were buried’, so archaeologists were given the chance to be taken back to the 26th dynasty, more than 2,500 years ago, when they cracked them open.
El-Anany revealed most of the coffins include mummies of priests and top officials, ABC News reports, and restorters opened two coffins to show mummified remains wrapped in burial cloth that bore hieroglyphic inscriptions in bright colours.
El-Anany added:
After removing the lid, we found that the two mummies bear the name and title of the family.
Geplaatst door Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities وزارة السياحة والآثار op Zaterdag 3 oktober 2020
The excavation work also uncovered a carved bronze statue of the god Nefertum, inlaid with precious stones; a collection of 28 statues of Ptah-Soker, the main god of Saqqara Necropolis; collections of amulets and a ushabti figurine.
The antiquities minister commented:
Today is not the end of the discovery, I consider it the beginning of the big discovery.
The coffins are set to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum, a huge establishment near the Giza pyramids, to be put on display to the public when it opens next year.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Science, Archaeology, Burial Shaft, Coffins, Egypt, Mummies, Now, Saqqara
CreditsMinistry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook and 1 other
Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook
ABC News
Dozens of sarcophagi revealed at ancient Egyptian burial site of Saqqara