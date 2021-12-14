unilad
Advert

Elon Musk Plans To Take ‘Futuristic Noah’s Ark’ To Mars

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Dec 2021 11:44
Elon Musk Plans To Take 'Futuristic Noah's Ark' To MarsAlamy/Universal

No doubt you will be aware by now that Time has named Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021, with the publication hailing him as a man ‘who aspired to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit’.

It will perhaps come as no surprise to anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of Musk’s Twitter feed that the 50-year-old billionaire entrepreneur used his profile interview to discuss all things space, and in particular the planet Mars.

Advert

Musk has long spoken of his desire to reach Mars to ensure that humanity doesn’t remain ‘a single planet species’, and he has now elaborated further.

Elon Musk (Alamy)Alamy

Speaking with Time after the publication named him as its person of the year, Musk spoke of his desire to bring ‘a futuristic Noah’s Ark’ to the Red Planet, stating:

The next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there.

Sort of like a futuristic Noah’s ark. We’ll bring more than two, though – it’s a little weird if there’s only two.

Advert

The SpaceX CEO hopes humans will be able to colonise Mars so as to escape from the ravages of climate change back here on Earth.

He continued:

The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization.

Elon Musk (PA Images)PA Images
Advert

However, not everyone is too sure about these plans, which experts reportedly believe are still ‘multiple centuries’ away from becoming a reality.

New Mexico-based scientist Roger Wiens, who leads the SuperCam laser instrument on the Perseverance rover on Mars, told the Mail Online:

Mars, with its CO2 atmosphere, might be a good place to grow plants if they are kept warm and watered, but it would be a terrible place to drop off animals, who need oxygen to breathe.

Humans might be smart enough to don oxygen breathing systems, but would an animal be smart enough to adjust such a system if it was falling off its face? I don’t think so. We would end up with a lot of dead animals. Let’s try botanical gardens first.

When exactly this ark will be launched remains to be seen.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Begin Accepting Dogecoin
News

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Begin Accepting Dogecoin

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm
News

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

Spider-Man: No Way Home Receives Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score After First Reviews Come In
Film and TV

Spider-Man: No Way Home Receives Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score After First Reviews Come In

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week
Sport

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Elon Musk, Mars, Now, Space, Technology, TIME

Credits

TIME and 1 other

  1. TIME

    2021 PERSON OF THE YEAR ELON MUSK

  2. Mail Online

    'We would end up with a lot of dead animals': Scientists are skeptical about Elon Musk's plan for 'a futuristic Noah's Ark' on Mars which they say is CENTURIES away from becoming a reality

 