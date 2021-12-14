Elon Musk Plans To Take ‘Futuristic Noah’s Ark’ To Mars
No doubt you will be aware by now that Time has named Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021, with the publication hailing him as a man ‘who aspired to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit’.
It will perhaps come as no surprise to anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of Musk’s Twitter feed that the 50-year-old billionaire entrepreneur used his profile interview to discuss all things space, and in particular the planet Mars.
Musk has long spoken of his desire to reach Mars to ensure that humanity doesn’t remain ‘a single planet species’, and he has now elaborated further.
Speaking with Time after the publication named him as its person of the year, Musk spoke of his desire to bring ‘a futuristic Noah’s Ark’ to the Red Planet, stating:
The next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there.
Sort of like a futuristic Noah’s ark. We’ll bring more than two, though – it’s a little weird if there’s only two.
The SpaceX CEO hopes humans will be able to colonise Mars so as to escape from the ravages of climate change back here on Earth.
He continued:
The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization.
However, not everyone is too sure about these plans, which experts reportedly believe are still ‘multiple centuries’ away from becoming a reality.
New Mexico-based scientist Roger Wiens, who leads the SuperCam laser instrument on the Perseverance rover on Mars, told the Mail Online:
Mars, with its CO2 atmosphere, might be a good place to grow plants if they are kept warm and watered, but it would be a terrible place to drop off animals, who need oxygen to breathe.
Humans might be smart enough to don oxygen breathing systems, but would an animal be smart enough to adjust such a system if it was falling off its face? I don’t think so. We would end up with a lot of dead animals. Let’s try botanical gardens first.
When exactly this ark will be launched remains to be seen.
