Elon Musk Says SpaceX’s First Trip To Mars Could Be In Just Four Years

We’re obviously adventuring into unknown terriority, so it’s not as though I have all these secret dates and, you know, just keeping them from people. But, this are just guesses obviously.

I’d say I’m 80-90% confident we will reach orbit with Starship next year. I’d say I’m 50-60% confident we’ll be able to bring the ship and booster back – that’s more of a dicey situation. We’ll probably lose a few ships before we get the atmospheric return and landing right. Hopefully we don’t lose a lot of boosters because that’s a lot of engines.