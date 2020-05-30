Elon Musk’s Rescheduled SpaceX Rocket Carrying Astronauts Visible In Sky Tonight Across UK And Western Europe
Tonight Elon Musk’s SpaceX will make its second attempt to launch NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken into orbit, and you could see it from your own home.
Thanks to the delightful clear weather we’re experiencing at the moment, people in the UK should be able to see the Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket streaming through the sky tonight, May 30.
Of course, it will depend on how the weather fairs over in Florida as to whether the rocket will be able to successfully launch, following the launch cancellation on Wednesday, May 27.
However, if all goes to plan, SpaceX should launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8.22pm BST. Those in the UK should be able to see the SpaceX rocket as it passes over at around 10.15pm.
The Demo-2 mission will see experienced NASA astronauts Behnken, 48, and Hurley, 53, flying into space – making the Falcon 9 the first manned space flight to leave US soil in nine years.
If the launch goes ahead, it will also be SpaceX’s first-ever human flight, something made even more momentous as the rocket will be the first private space flight to head to the International Space Station.
Ahead of Wednesday’s launch attempt, Elon Musk spoke of his nerves and admitted he would take the blame if anything were to go wrong with the mission.
Speaking to CBS This Morning, he said:
I’m the chief engineer of this thing, so I’d just like to say that if it goes right, it’s credit to the SpaceX-NASA team. If it goes wrong, it’s my fault.
This is the culmination of a dream. This is a dream come true. In fact, it feels surreal. If you’d asked me when starting SpaceX if this would happen, I’d be like ‘1% chance, 0.1% chance’.
If for any reason, the SpaceX rocket was forced to abort its take off, the vessel could land a lot closer to home, just off the west coast of Ireland,
‘Once liftoff occurs, the abort landing locations change with every passing second of flight, ultimately resulting in Crew Dragon requiring a potential landing off the western coast of Ireland,’ NASA said, as per the Irish Mirror.
Come on Florida weather, we’re counting on you.
