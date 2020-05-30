Elon Musk’s Rescheduled SpaceX Rocket Carrying Astronauts Visible In Sky Tonight Across UK And Western Europe

I’m the chief engineer of this thing, so I’d just like to say that if it goes right, it’s credit to the SpaceX-NASA team. If it goes wrong, it’s my fault.

This is the culmination of a dream. This is a dream come true. In fact, it feels surreal. If you’d asked me when starting SpaceX if this would happen, I’d be like ‘1% chance, 0.1% chance’.