Ex-Head Of Israeli Space Program Says Aliens Will Remain Hidden Until Humanity Is Ready PA Images/Shutterstock

Professor Haim Eshed, the former head of the Israeli security space program, has claimed that aliens will remain hidden from humanity until we are ready to accept them.

There’s a wealth of speculation about life beyond Earth, with some people refusing to believe it, some thinking that there must be some other beings out there, and a few confident that they’ve already been acquainted.

Advert 10

Haim Eshed, who served with Israel’s security space program from 1981 to 2010, is of the belief that aliens exist, but that their arrival has yet to be made known to the public.

Aliens Pixabay

During his time leading the program, Eshed received the Israel Defense Award three times, twice for confidential technological inventions, suggesting he knows his stuff when it comes to keeping things under wraps.

Having left the job a decade ago, it seems Eshed is willing to open up a little about what he knows, though he still remained somewhat cryptic during an interview with 7 Days, the Shabbat edition of Yedioth Aharonoth, Israel’s largest circulation for-pay newspaper.

Advert 10

area 51 sign Wikipedia

Per The Jewish Press, the professor suggested that humans in-the-know, like himself, had been in contact with aliens and know that they exist, but he claimed the ‘UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here’ as humanity is ‘not ready yet’.

Eshed claims that President Donald Trump was ‘on the verge of revealing’ the secrets, but aliens in the ‘Galactic Federation’ encouraged him to wait and ‘let the people calm down first’. Readers of this news quickly hopped on the ‘Galactic Federation’ train with jokes and memes on social media.

Advert 10

It’s hard to believe Trump would let a few aliens put him off sending a juicy tweet, but perhaps he enjoyed the satisfaction of being one of the few who knew the information.

Eshed continued:

They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding. They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are.

Advert 10

The professor further claimed that there is an ‘agreement’ between the US government and aliens that saw the extra-terrestrials sign a contract with humans to ‘do experiments’ on Earth.

Eshed said they too are ‘researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe’, so they have enlisted humans as ‘helpers’. He stated their representatives and American astronauts can be found working together in an ‘underground base in the depths of Mars’.

Mars PA Images

Eshed told 7 Days he would have been ‘hospitalised’ if he’d made the same claims five years ago, but now he has ‘nothing to lose’. He noted that he is ‘respected’ in universities abroad, and that people are ‘talking differently’ about the matter nowadays.

Advert 10

I suppose only time will tell whether Eshed’s claims have any truth to them, but it will be up to the aliens to decide when humanity is ready to accept them. Maybe in the new year – 2020 has been strange enough already.