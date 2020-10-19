Falling Asleep To White Noise Might Not Be Good For You, Scientists Find Pixabay

We all know how important sleep is. But, for millions of us, trying to achieve that sweet eight hours a night feels more like an uphill challenge than a rest.

Loads of us turn to aids, such as lavender oils, expensive face masks and white noise apps to get that precious shut eye – but what if I told you the latter could actually be doing more harm than good?

For those who aren’t in the know, white noise apps emit noises using low frequencies that mimic the sound of various appliances, such as the buzz of a fan or the hum of a fridge. The idea is that these noises block out any other sounds and frequencies which could be disturbing your sleep.

However, some scientists have now said that the evidence in favour of this method is poor, and white noise could actually be bad for us.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the Netherlands looked into 38 studies investigating noise as a method of helping people get to sleep, in order to assess how useful it really is.

‘The quality of evidence for continuous noise improving sleep was very low, which contradicts its widespread use,’ Samantha M. Riedy, Michael G. Smith, Sarah Rocha and Mathias Basner concluded in their study, which was published in Sleep Medicine Reviews.

‘Additional research with objective sleep measures and detailed descriptions of noise exposure is needed before promoting continuous noise as a sleep aid, especially since it may also negatively affect sleep and hearing,’ they wrote.

So, not only could it not be having any positive impact at all, but it could also negatively affect your hearing, too.

‘If these apps or devices could only do good things, I wouldn’t really care. But because there may be negative consequences, I would just be careful,’ Professor Basner told The Guardian.

‘I wouldn’t broadly recommend them, because there is no evidence that they are actually working.’

Basner also expressed concerns over not allowing our auditory system to turn off and rest overnight. However, little research has been done to test whether this has an ill effect on us.

‘Whenever we’re exposed to sounds and noise, the inner ear is translating that into nerve signals that are then interpreted by the brain,’ Basner explained.

‘It is an active process, which generates metabolites, some of which have been shown to be harmful to the inner ear. You probably want to have a period where the auditory system can wind down, regenerate and prepare for the next wake period.’

So, the jury is still out, but I think I’ll stick to the lavender oil for now.