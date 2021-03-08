Fiji’s Coral Reefs Thriving Again After Being Destroyed By Cyclone

PA

Scientists have expressed their delight as coral reefs in Fiji have bounced back after being destroyed by the strongest cyclone to ever make landfall in the southern hemisphere.

Tropical Cyclone Winston hit Fiji in February 2016, with winds of up to 280km/h causing extensive damage both on land and underwater, where the Namena reserve and Vatu-i-Ra conservation park are located.

The two spots collectively cover nearly 200 sq km beneath the waves, with the landscape made up of various marine ecosystems, including shallow reefs, deep water passages and small islands. The storm, reported as the most destructive cyclone ever in the Pacific, reduced the coral reefs to rubble.

Following the cyclone, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) conducted dive surveys to record the damage and recovery in the areas. The first came one month after the storm, followed by a second six months later and a third in December 2020.

Much to the delight of the researchers, four years after the cyclone the coral reefs are once again a colourful, fish-filled haven. Divers found an abundance of young coral colonies and reported that fish had returned in significant numbers across all areas.

Speaking to The Guardian about the recovery, Sangeeta Mangubhai, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society Fiji, said:

I was surprised at how quick the recovery has been, especially at the Namena reserve. The fast recovery likely reflects these reefs have good natural recruitment and they are well managed. Coral reefs that were healthier [before a destructive event like a cyclone] are expected to recover a lot faster.

The revival of the coral reefs is important as they can provide essential habitat for many fish species, as well as serving as spawning and nursery grounds for fish and recycling nutrients in the oceans where nutrients may otherwise be hard to come by.

Mangubhai explained: ‘Healthy reefs are important given how dependent coastal communities are on coral reefs for food, livelihoods and cultural practice. They are also critical for coastal protection against future storms.’

In an effort to help protect the reefs, WCS Melanesia’s regional director, Dr Stacy Jupiter, said the organisation collaborated with the local iTaukei communities, who hold customary fishing rights over the two areas, to establish reef management measures.

Experts in the field have stressed that greater international cooperation is needed to help protect coral ecosystems that are at risk due to threats from the climate crisis, which is projected to cause warmer water, more acidic oceans and an increase in intense tropical cyclones.

