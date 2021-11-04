unilad
Finding Alien Life Is Top Priority For The Next 10 Years, According To NASA-Sponsored Report

by : Emily Brown on : 04 Nov 2021 19:32
A major NASA-sponsored report has revealed the search for alien life is the top priority of astronomers over the next 10 years.

The need for to keep hunting for life beyond Earth has been stressed in a survey published today in a report by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

The report notes that scientists on Earth have already made ‘extraordinary progress’ in finding and surveying exoplanets, but stated the ultimate goal would be to take pictures of other worlds that may be like Earth.

Per The Independent, the report reads:

Life on Earth may be the result of a common process, or it may require such an unusual set of circumstances that we are the only living beings within our part of the galaxy, or even in the universe. Either answer is profound.

The coming decades will set humanity down a path to determine whether we are alone.

As well as searching for alien life, respondents to the survey called for more studies in black holes, neutron stars, galaxies and the universe, as well as highlighting a lack of diversity among those who work on astronomy projects.

Respondents recommended a new telescope, significantly bigger than the Hubble Space Telescope, which could spot planets that are 10 billion times fainter than their stars. The survey said this telescope could be ready to launch in the 2040s, once the necessary technologies are ready.

Conducted every 10 years, the survey draws input from mostly US-based scientists and helps establish the priorities and recommendations that will guide those involved in astronomy and planetary research in the coming years. It is sponsored by NASA, the National Science Foundation, Energy Department and Air Force.

Emily Brown

Topics: Science, Aliens, Astronomy, NASA, Space

