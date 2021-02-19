First Black Hole Ever Found Is Twice As Massive As Scientists Originally Thought

Stars lose mass to their surrounding environment through stellar winds that blow away from their surface. But to make a black hole this heavy, we need to dial down the amount of mass that bright stars lose during their lifetimes.

The black hole in the Cygnus X-1 system began life as a star approximately 60 times the mass of the Sun and collapsed tens of thousands of years ago. Incredibly, it’s orbiting its companion star—a supergiant—every five and a half days at just one-fifth of the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

These new observations tell us the black hole is more than 20 times the mass of our Sun—a 50 per cent increase on previous estimates.