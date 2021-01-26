Five New Planets Discovered Locked In Rare Rhythmic Dance Around Stars 200 Light-Years Away ESA/Hubble/M. Kornmesser/ESA/Hubble/M. Kornmesser/NASA/S Goddard Space Flight CE

An entire planetary system including six different planets has been discovered by astronomers, but all is not as it seems.

Around 200 light years away from Earth is a star called TOI-178, which is part of the Sculptor constellation.

At first, scientists believed there were two stars orbiting the planet, but after a closer investigation, they found much more than that. The discovery could now challenge theories of how planets are formed.

‘Through further observations we realized that there were not two planets orbiting the star at roughly the same distance from it, but rather multiple planets in a very special configuration,’ explained Adrien Leleu, a CHEOPS fellow at the University of Bern, and lead author of the study.

The astronomers discovered six planets, five of which are said to be locked in an unusual rhythmic orbit around the stars. Together, the stars create a resonance and a pattern, as they align every few orbits.

This isn’t an entirely alien concept to the researchers, as similar patterns can be seen around Jupiter, much closer to home in our solar system. Three of the Jupiter’s moons, Io, Europa and Ganymede, orbit the planet and every fourth orbit made by Io, Europa completes two and Ganymede completes one, creating a 4:2:1 pattern.

While the reasoning behind Jupiter’s pattern is down to the moons’ distance from the planet, the system on TOI-178 is more complex. The five planets follow the pattern of 18:9:6:4:3, meaning for every 18 orbits the closet planet completes, the second closest planet completes half as many.

But, the pattern represents something more, as this chain of resonance gives off a whole world of information about how the planetary system was formed and how it evolved.

Yann Alibert, an affiliated professor of astrophysics at the University of Bern and co-author of the study, explained, as per CNN: ‘The orbits in this system are very well ordered, which tells us that this system has evolved quite gently since its birth.’

Often, in the earlier days of a planetary system being formed, the larger planets can disrupt their smaller counterparts with their gravitational influence, and sometimes even kick them out altogether. However, TOI-178’s system appears to have been preserved, given the resonant orbits.

‘It appears there is a planet as dense as the Earth right next to a very fluffy planet with half the density of Neptune, followed by a planet with the density of Neptune. It is not what we are used to,’ explained, Nathan Hara, a postdoctoral researcher and CHEOPS fellow at the Université de Genève, who also co-authored the study.

‘This contrast between the rhythmic harmony of the orbital motion and the disorderly densities certainly challenges our understanding of the formation and evolution of planetary systems.’

Scientists used a number of telescopes to study the planetary system, including the CHEOPS satellite and several located at the European Southern Observatory in Chile. You can read the full study here.