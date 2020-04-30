Former MOD Investigator Surprised Navy Released UFO Footage Due To 'Reverse Cover-up' US Department of Defense

A former UK Ministry of Defence investigator is curious about the Pentagon’s decision to release declassified videos of UFOs due to his belief in a ‘reverse cover-up’.

The US Department of Defense decided to officially release the videos earlier this week after they were leaked into the public domain by research group To The Stars Academy, which is run by former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge.

The decision came after a ‘thorough review’ confirmed the footage did ‘not impinge on any subsequent investigations of [these types of] military air space incursions’, but former UFO investigator Nick Pope believes there may be another reason behind their release.

In a statement regarding the videos, a spokesperson from the Department of Defense confirmed the ‘aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterised as ‘unidentified’’.

The mysterious footage caught the attention of the world, as it shows naval aviators tracking objects as they zoom through the sky. In two of the clips, the pilots’ confusion is evident as one says: ‘Wow, what is that, man? Look at it fly!’

Footage of UFOs released by pentagon US Department of Defense

Pope, who investigated UFOs for the Ministry of Defence in the early 1990s, told Dazed he suspects the Pentagon may have decided to release the videos to distract members of the public.

He commented:

It’s not quite the ‘disclosure’ that the UFO community dream about, but we’ve come a long way from the usual official denials and debunking. I’m generally skeptical about conspiracy theories but the timing is decidedly interesting. With the world focusing on [virus] stories, the suspicion will be that this official confirmation has been slipped out on a ‘good day to bury bad news’.

The videos have been in the public domain for more than a decade, but the Pentagon didn’t confirm the authenticity of the footage until last year. It’s thought officials decided to give in following pressure from the public to declassify the videos.

If it weren’t for this pressure, Pope implied the Department of Defense may have tried to keep the videos a secret due to a ‘reverse cover-up’ that sees governments trying to ‘avoid people realising they don’t have all the answers’.

The former investigator believes officials keep this kind of footage secret because ‘of the embarrassment that comes from the implication that despite our sophisticated air defence network, there are things in our skies that we can’t identify’.

Though officials are still stumped about the objects in the videos, they have certainly got people talking and provided a distraction from everything happening on Earth. While Pope’s ‘reverse cover-up’ may not have played out in this situation, he may be on to something with his speculation about the timing.