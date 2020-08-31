Full Corn Moon Will Appear In The Sky Wednesday
We’re heading into a week which will bring us from August to – can you even believe it? – September, and with this new month will come some spectacular astronomical events.
A full Corn Moon is set to peak in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 2, where it will appear ‘opposite’ the Sun (in terms of Earth-based longitude) at approximately 1:22 am EDT.
The moon will appear full from this evening (August 31), and will last for an approximate three days, up until the morning of Thursday, September 3. So it’s a good time to root out your binoculars and look to the skies.
According to NASA:
The Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published Native American names for the full Moons in the 1930s. Over time these names have become widely known and used.
According to this almanac, as the full Moon in September and the last full Moon of summer, the Algonquin tribes in what is now the northeastern USA called this the Corn Moon, as this was the time for gathering their main staple crops of corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice.
In Europe, this moon has been given other names, and is sometimes referred to as the Fruit Moon – because of the number of fruits ripening at the end of summer – or the Barley Moon, in reference to the traditional harvesting and threshing of barley at this time of year.
Interestingly, as per NASA, the Corn Moon coincides with the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival, bringing additional spooky significance:
The seventh month of the Chinese calendar is the Ghost Month and the fifteenth day of this month (a full Moon day) is called Ghost Day, on which ghosts and spirits, including those of deceased ancestors, come out to visit the living.
China isn’t the only country where the Corn Moon holds cultural significance. This full moon signifies the end of Onam Hindus for Hindus in Kerala, India, a 10-day celebration which begins on August 22.
According to NASA:
This full Moon also marks the start of Pitri (or Pitru) Paksha (fortnight of the ancestors) during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings. Pitri Paksha starts with the full Moon in the lunar month of Bhadrapada and ends with the new Moon.
Meanwhile, some Buddhists in Bangladesh and Thailand refer to the Corn Moon as Modhu Purnima, the Honey Full Moon or the Honey-offering Festival.
The Honey-offering Festival is connected with the legend of an elephant and a monkey who feed the Buddha while he was in a forest trying to bring peace between two factions. According to this legend, the elephant offered him fruit and the monkey offered a honeycomb.
