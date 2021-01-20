Geologist Finds Rare Rock That Looks Exactly Like The Cookie Monster
A geologist has discovered a rare rock that looks just like Sesame Streets’ Cookie Monster.
Mike Bowers found the rock in the Rio Grande dol sul region near Soledade in Brazil.
Looking like a simple egg-like rock, the Cookie Monster-esque appearance is revealed when split in half, with deep blue quartz crystals making up the ‘face’ and two circular pieces of rock forming its eyes.
Adding to the fun, the image inside the rock boasts what could only be described as a large, toothless smile – just like that of the Cookie Monster’s.
California-based Bowers reportedly specialises in this type of rock and believes that, due to its rarity, this particular one could be worth up to $10,000.
Discussing his discovery from November 2020, Bowers said, as per Mail Online:
I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there. I have seen others but here you have it complete (both sides) Lucas Fassari is actually the one who found it.
This is very unusual! There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scared face… there are many approximate ones but rare to find clear well-defined like that.
He added, ‘Prices can be very high. I was proposed over $10,000 by 5 different buyers. Rare.’
Despite finding the rock a couple of months ago, Bowers only recently uploaded the video to social media. Posted on January 16, the short clip has liked 2,500 times and has almost 1,000 comments.
