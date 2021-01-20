unilad
Advert

Geologist Finds Rare Rock That Looks Exactly Like The Cookie Monster

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Jan 2021 10:29
Geologist Finds Rare Rock That Looks Exactly Like The Cookie MonsterGeologist Finds Rare Rock That Looks Exactly Like The Cookie MonsterMike Bowers/Facebook/Sesame Workshop

A geologist has discovered a rare rock that looks just like Sesame Streets’ Cookie Monster.

Mike Bowers found the rock in the Rio Grande dol sul region near Soledade in Brazil.

Advert

Looking like a simple egg-like rock, the Cookie Monster-esque appearance is revealed when split in half, with deep blue quartz crystals making up the ‘face’ and two circular pieces of rock forming its eyes.

Adding to the fun, the image inside the rock boasts what could only be described as a large, toothless smile – just like that of the Cookie Monster’s.

Mike Bowers/Facebook

California-based Bowers reportedly specialises in this type of rock and believes that, due to its rarity, this particular one could be worth up to $10,000.

Advert

Discussing his discovery from November 2020, Bowers said, as per Mail Online:

I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there. I have seen others but here you have it complete (both sides) Lucas Fassari is actually the one who found it.

This is very unusual! There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scared face… there are many approximate ones but rare to find clear well-defined like that.

He added, ‘Prices can be very high. I was proposed over $10,000 by 5 different buyers. Rare.’

Advert

Despite finding the rock a couple of months ago, Bowers only recently uploaded the video to social media. Posted on January 16, the short clip has liked 2,500 times and has almost 1,000 comments.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Monkey Tail Beards Have Become The New Facial Trend Of 2021
Fashion

Monkey Tail Beards Have Become The New Facial Trend Of 2021

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

Biden Selects Transgender Doctor As Assistant Health Secretary
News

Biden Selects Transgender Doctor As Assistant Health Secretary

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday
News

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Science, Now

Credits

Mail Online

  1. Mail Online

    What a muppet! Geologist finds incredibly rare lump of volcanic agate rock which looks exactly like Sesame Street's Cookie Monster

 