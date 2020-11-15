Girl, 12, Wins $25,000 Prize For Life-Changing Optical Illusion Machine

Let’s say I’m looking at a bright red object. I stare at it for a very, very long time. And then I look at a white sheet of paper. I’ll actually see the shape of the red object but it won’t be red. It will be green. And the reason this happens is because certain cells in our eyes called cones, the red cones, they detect or sort of perceive the colour red.

They trigger and trigger and trigger when looking at this red object. But they get so tired that the green cones, which sort of detect green, temporarily take over. And I wanted to see, if I could temporarily saturate someone’s eyes, would this change our perception of imaginary colours.