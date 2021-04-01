Grimes Says She’s ‘Ready To Die On Mars’

grimes/Instagram

Canadian musician Grimes has said she’s ready to die on Mars in a new Instagram post.

The 33-year-old posted picture of herself standing tall next to a Starship rocket at Starbase in Texas, with the caption: ‘Ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet.’

Grimes’ ambitions aren’t surprising, given that her boyfriend and father of her child, Elon Musk, has been very public about his intent to put humans on the red planet.

It seems Grimes took inspiration from Musk, who previously said he would like to die on Mars in an appearance during South by Southwest film festival in 2013.

In 2002, Musk launched SpaceX, a space transportation company dedicated to enabling the ‘colonisation of Mars’. The billionaire, who regularly fluctuates between the status of the richest and second richest man in the world, said in December 2020 that he is confident human life could reach Mars in the next six years.

Musk is currently working on getting a SpaceX rocket to Mars. Yesterday, an experimental Mars prototype rocket exploded at the end of a high-altitude test flight.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Musk said SpaceX would be examining the rocket to understand what went wrong.

‘Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent & didn’t reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn’t needed,’ he said.

He added: ‘Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today.’

Earlier this month, experts at a World Government Summit dismissed Musk’s plans to bring humans to settle on Mars as an ‘unrealistic’, ‘dangerous delusion’.

‘The only reason for humans to go to space would be for adventure. To live on Mars is not going to be easy. Mars has a hostile environment,’ Martin Rees, the UK’s Astronomer Royal said, as per Sky News.

‘The idea of Elon Musk to have a million people settle on Mars is a dangerous delusion. Living on Mars is no better than living on the South Pole or the tip of Mount Everest,’ he added.

PA Images

US astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said that Musk’s ambitions to establish humanity on Mars out of fear that the threat of climate change could wipe out humans on Earth, is unrealistic.

‘To ship a billion people to another planet to help them survive a catastrophe on Earth seems unrealistic. If you want to call Mars home, you need to terraform Mars, turn it into Earth,’ he said.

‘It is so much easier to make Earth return to Earth again rather than terraforming Mars,’ he added.