Half A Dozen Galaxies Have Been Discovered In A Supermassive Black Hole

Half a dozen galaxies discovered caught in a supermassive black hole could help explain the development of the huge enigmas.

The discovery was made by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) using the Very Large Telescope in Chile and marks the first time such a close grouping has been seen so soon after the Big Bang.

Astronomers believe the six galaxies got ensnared in the cosmic ‘spider’s web’ of the supermassive black hole when the universe was less than a billion years old, so its discovery helps scientists better understand how supermassive black holes formed and grew to their enormous sizes so quickly.

Galaxies discovered in supermassive black hole ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2/Davide De Martin

Marco Mignoli, leader of the research and an astronomer at the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) in Bologna, said the study was driven by the desire to ‘understand some of the most challenging astronomical objects — supermassive black holes in the early Universe.’

Mignoli said that until now there has been ‘no good explanation’ as to why supermassive black holes exist. Now, researchers believe the filaments trapping the galaxy cluster are carrying enough gas to ‘feed’ the black hole, enabling it to grow.

Mignoli explained:

The cosmic web filaments are like spider’s web threads. The galaxies stand and grow where the filaments cross, and streams of gas – available to fuel both the galaxies and the central supermassive black hole – can flow along the filaments.

The research, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, led scientists to suggest the web structure may have formed with the help of dark matter, which is thought to attract huge amounts of gas in the early universe.

Study co-author Colin Norman, of Johns Hopkins University, said:

Our finding lends support to the idea that the most distant and massive black holes form and grow within massive dark matter halos in large-scale structures, and that the absence of earlier detections of such structures was likely due to observational limitations.

The entire web is over 300 times the size of the Milky Way, according to a statement from ESO, and the galaxies now detected are some of the faintest that current telescopes can observe.

Galaxies discovered in supermassive black hole ESO, IAU and Sky & Telescope

Fellow co-author Barbara Balmaverde, an astronomer at INAF in Torino, Italy, believes the discovery is ‘the tip of the iceberg’, and that ‘the few galaxies discovered so far around this supermassive black hole are only the brightest ones.’

Researchers hope to build on their findings in the future with the help of ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope, which is currently under construction in Chile. The telescope will be able to observe fainter galaxies around massive black holes in the early universe thanks to its powerful instruments.